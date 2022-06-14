Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Up to $22.27

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.27, but opened at $23.30. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 6,168 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.82.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 54.79% and a negative return on equity of 160.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,564,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,745,000 after purchasing an additional 92,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,046,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 51,491 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 192,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,052,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,853,000 after purchasing an additional 467,339 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,866,000 after acquiring an additional 541,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.