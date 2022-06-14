BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. BGSF has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $128.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.20.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,232.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 20,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $253,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BGSF by 1,624.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BGSF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BGSF in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BGSF in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

