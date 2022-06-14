BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BHP. Barclays dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,400 ($29.13) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.13) to GBX 2,250 ($27.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.24) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.77) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,414.29 ($29.30).

BHP stock opened at GBX 2,490 ($30.22) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,697.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,523.81. The company has a market capitalization of £126.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,040 ($36.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

