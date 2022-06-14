BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Gap Down to $4.52

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $4.36. BigBear.ai shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 1,176 shares traded.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.75.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. Analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,142,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.