BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Gap Down to $4.52

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $4.36. BigBear.ai shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 1,176 shares traded.
Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.75.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,142,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.
BigBear.ai Company Profile (NYSE:BBAI)
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.
