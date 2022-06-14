Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Up 3.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $24.35. 53,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,011,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BILI. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KGI Securities lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 278.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($4.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($3.64). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.