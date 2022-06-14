Billington (LON:BILN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $235.60

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.60 ($2.86) and traded as low as GBX 208 ($2.52). Billington shares last traded at GBX 213 ($2.59), with a volume of 3,206 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of £27.55 million and a PE ratio of 355.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 233.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 235.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Billington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

