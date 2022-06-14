Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

BPTH stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bio-Path by 1,525.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bio-Path by 23.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

