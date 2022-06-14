Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $468.73

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $468.73 and last traded at $468.85, with a volume of 2108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $481.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $793.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $527.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $601.37.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,193,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 728.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

