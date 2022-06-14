BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.83

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICXGet Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and traded as low as $2.50. BioCorRx shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.99.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

About BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX)

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

