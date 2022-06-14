BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.83

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and traded as low as $2.50. BioCorRx shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.99.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

