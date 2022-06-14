Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Down to $9.06

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $8.70. Bioventus shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 6,399 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BVS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $117.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $179,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,577.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $733,508.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVS. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at $25,911,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bioventus by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,815,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,692 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at $12,712,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at $9,967,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in Bioventus by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio of products includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

