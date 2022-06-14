BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Down 35.7% in May

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the May 15th total of 121,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioVie in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 90.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 45.0% in the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BioVie during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

BioVie stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.34. BioVie has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

