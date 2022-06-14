BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Up 67.4% in May

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the May 15th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of BKTI stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. BK Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. BK Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.86%.

In related news, Director Robert Joseph Jackson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 645,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,919.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in BK Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BK Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BK Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in BK Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 650,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 270,164 shares during the last quarter. 24.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.

