BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BL. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,422.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $292,963. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,431,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in BlackLine by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter.

BL opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.66. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackLine (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

