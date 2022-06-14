BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the May 15th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 42,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

NYSE:BDJ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,670. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $10.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

