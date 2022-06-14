BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.45

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.45 and traded as low as $10.42. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 143,616 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
