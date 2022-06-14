Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $28.65 and last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 12332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.69.

Specifically, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $31,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $29,609.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,141 shares of company stock worth $344,254 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

