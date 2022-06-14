Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.15

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.15 and last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 1713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

BXSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,929,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $987,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

