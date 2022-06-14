Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) vs. Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Financial Survey

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) and Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.1% of Blink Charging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Wallbox shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Blink Charging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Blink Charging and Wallbox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blink Charging $20.94 million 30.86 -$55.12 million ($1.49) -10.15 Wallbox $84.68 million 17.12 -$264.75 million N/A N/A

Blink Charging has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wallbox.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Blink Charging and Wallbox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blink Charging 0 5 3 0 2.38 Wallbox 0 1 6 0 2.86

Blink Charging presently has a consensus target price of $32.38, suggesting a potential upside of 113.98%. Wallbox has a consensus target price of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 94.41%. Given Blink Charging’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Blink Charging is more favorable than Wallbox.

Profitability

This table compares Blink Charging and Wallbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blink Charging -220.64% -28.84% -26.81% Wallbox N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Blink Charging has a beta of 3.6, meaning that its share price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wallbox has a beta of 4.41, meaning that its share price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wallbox beats Blink Charging on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blink Charging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and manages various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, back-end operations, and payment processing, as well as offers property owners, managers, parking companies, and state and municipal entities with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations; and provides EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability, and applicable fees. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, software services, and service plans. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through direct sales force and resellers, as well as sells residential Level 2 chargers through various internet channels. As of March 10, 2022, it deployed approximately 30,000 charging ports. Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

Wallbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

