Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BDR opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers encoders/transcoders, such as 4K/ultra-high definition, high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 capable encoders and transcoders; and QPSK and 8PSK, and QAM transcoders.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.