Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.19

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 41394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.91.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,531,000 after buying an additional 68,770 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after buying an additional 3,552,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,060,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,149,000 after purchasing an additional 81,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,516,000 after purchasing an additional 66,955 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.