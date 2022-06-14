Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $377.26

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 377.26 ($4.58) and traded as high as GBX 405 ($4.92). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 391 ($4.75), with a volume of 65,810 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 400.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 377.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company has a market cap of £319.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

