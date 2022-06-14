Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Blue Bird from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. Blue Bird has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $339.42 million, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 51.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 13.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 8.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

