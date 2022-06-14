Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Jonathan M. Shaw Buys 2,125 Shares

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) Director Jonathan M. Shaw acquired 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $24,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,522.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFY opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

