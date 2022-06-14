Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.92

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 176642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.25 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $275.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.30 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 43.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 997,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after buying an additional 622,451 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

