Bluechiip Limited (ASX:BCT) Insider Iain Kirkwood Acquires 519,896 Shares

Bluechiip Limited (ASX:BCT – Get Rating) insider Iain Kirkwood purchased 519,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$15,076.98 ($10,470.13).

Bluechiip Limited develops and commercializes wireless tracking solutions for the healthcare and life science, security, defense, and manufacturing industries. The company offers Bluechiip products, which include Bluechiip enabled vials designed for any application be manual or automatic and can withstand cryogenic conditions, including vapour phase LN2; Bluechiip Universal CryoBox; Bluechiip CryoTag, which is inserted into a mounting module for racks, cassettes, towers, and tanks; Bluechiip BoxTracker that tracks and monitors samples; and Bluechiip MultiVial Reader, which scans the ID, temperature, and positions of 81 (9×9) ColdPoint vials in the CryoBox.

