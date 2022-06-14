Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.70

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.93 ($0.07), with a volume of 710306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.86 ($0.07).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8. The firm has a market cap of £62.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.65.

About Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

