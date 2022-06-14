Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.69

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.69 and traded as high as $4.55. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 343,675 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $190.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69.

Blueknight Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:BKEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 30.41%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 73.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 285,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

