Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BPMC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $72.91.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $133,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,847,166.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,127 shares of company stock valued at $597,712 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 431,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,809,000 after purchasing an additional 535,424 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

