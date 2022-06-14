Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a dividend payout ratio of -56.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 240.7%.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.12. 296,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,420. The stock has a market cap of $778.87 million, a P/E ratio of 236.18, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT ( NYSEAMERICAN:BRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Romano Tio sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $38,207.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,036.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Difranco acquired 1,000 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the period. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

