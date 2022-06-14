B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Sets New 1-Year Low at $344.26

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 344.26 ($4.18) and last traded at GBX 355.80 ($4.32), with a volume of 3962337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 359.90 ($4.37).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BME. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.28) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 685 ($8.31) to GBX 630 ($7.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.01) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.28) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 560 ($6.80) to GBX 480 ($5.83) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 596.78 ($7.24).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 468.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 547.08. The stock has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

