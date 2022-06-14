B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $468.87

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 468.87 ($5.69) and traded as low as GBX 344.26 ($4.18). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 355.80 ($4.32), with a volume of 3,789,289 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BME. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.28) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.01) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 685 ($8.31) to GBX 630 ($7.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 560 ($6.80) to GBX 480 ($5.83) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.28) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 596.78 ($7.24).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 468.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 547.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75. The stock has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

