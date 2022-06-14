B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.08

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 83952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.65) to GBX 460 ($5.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($6.80) to GBX 385 ($4.67) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $430.37.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.
