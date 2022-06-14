BMO Capital Markets Trims Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Target Price to C$0.65

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$0.65 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GSV. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.66 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Standard Ventures currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.04.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSV traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. 15,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,042. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $137.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Gold Standard Ventures ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gold Standard Ventures will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 142,519 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 103,820 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 166,187 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 35,244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 456,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 455,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

