BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Up 66.1% in May

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,800 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the May 15th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 750,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BNP Paribas stock opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.6552 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
BNP Paribas Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.
