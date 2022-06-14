BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Up 66.1% in May

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,800 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the May 15th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 750,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BNP Paribas stock opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.6552 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNPQY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($62.50) to €63.00 ($65.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.30 ($64.90) to €64.30 ($66.98) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €70.00 ($72.92) to €72.00 ($75.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($64.58) to €61.00 ($63.54) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €64.00 ($66.67) to €66.00 ($68.75) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.59.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

