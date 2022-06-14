Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $54.70

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$54.70 and traded as low as C$44.43. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$44.91, with a volume of 173,922 shares changing hands.

BEI.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$47.05 per share, with a total value of C$470,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at C$1,245,225.30.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

