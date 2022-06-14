Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.35 to C$55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research raised Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins raised their target price on Bombardier from C$68.75 to C$81.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC raised Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.
Shares of BDRBF stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,829. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.
Bombardier Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.
