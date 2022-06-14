Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.35 to C$55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research raised Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins raised their target price on Bombardier from C$68.75 to C$81.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC raised Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of BDRBF stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,829. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

