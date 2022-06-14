Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$68.75 to C$81.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.35 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.85.

Bombardier stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 20,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,829. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

