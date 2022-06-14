Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.65 to C$65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BDRBF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.35 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$68.75 to C$81.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.85.

Get Bombardier alerts:

BDRBF traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,829. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

About Bombardier (Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.