boohoo group (LON:BOO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $63.28

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63.28 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 64.02 ($0.78), with a volume of 8250919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.81).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 190 ($2.31) to GBX 140 ($1.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 140 ($1.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.79) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital lowered shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.43) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 255.50 ($3.10).

The firm has a market capitalization of £806.22 million and a P/E ratio of -221.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 98.77.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

