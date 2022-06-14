BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.81

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.81 and last traded at $34.97, with a volume of 51230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,834,000 after purchasing an additional 369,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $393,159,000 after purchasing an additional 375,207 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,834,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,857,000 after purchasing an additional 32,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,494,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,641,000 after purchasing an additional 184,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

