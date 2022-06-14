Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Short Interest Up 60.1% in May

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the May 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:BRQS opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. Borqs Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

Get Borqs Technologies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRQS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Borqs Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies by 144.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 74,394 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies by 23.6% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies by 170.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 598,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 377,286 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies by 3,640.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 670,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 652,551 shares during the period. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Borqs Technologies, Inc provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Borqs Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borqs Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.