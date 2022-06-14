Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Up 7.1%

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.49. 31,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 889,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter worth $84,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 84.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

