Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Up 7.1%

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.49. 31,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 889,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.76.
Bowlero Company Profile (NYSE:BOWL)
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.
