BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.28

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.28 and traded as high as $23.93. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 1,014,507 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust ( NYSE:BPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.