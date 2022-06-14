Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the May 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RIINF opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Braveheart Resources has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.10.
Braveheart Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
