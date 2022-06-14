Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the May 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIINF opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Braveheart Resources has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

