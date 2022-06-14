Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Short Interest Down 35.8% in May

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the May 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 786,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of BRZE opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70. Braze has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $70.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRZE shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

