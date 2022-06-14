Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. Braze has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Braze during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Braze during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Braze to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

