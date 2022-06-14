Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. Braze has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $98.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70.

Get Braze alerts:

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $1,175,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $2,953,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $5,490,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Braze to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

About Braze (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.