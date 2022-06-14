Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.82)-$(0.78) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.83). The company issued revenue guidance of $345-349 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.21 million. Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.82–$0.78 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Braze to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.36.

NASDAQ BRZE traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,138. Braze has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $98.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.70.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the first quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

