Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BRZE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70. Braze has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $70.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in Braze by 134.2% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,680 shares during the period. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the first quarter valued at about $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,082,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.