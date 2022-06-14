Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Cowen

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Cowen from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BRZE. Barclays lowered their price objective on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

BRZE stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.59. 14,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,138. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.70. Braze has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 17,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.58 per share, for a total transaction of $645,323.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 322,390 shares in the company, valued at $12,115,416.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 over the last 90 days. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

